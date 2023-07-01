Accidents are common on India’s vast network of roads, which are poorly maintained and notoriously dangerous. File photo: Bloomberg
25 dead after India bus crashes into pole and catches fire in Maharashtra
- The vehicle was travelling to Pune when it hit a pole and overturned on a highway, causing its diesel tank to catch fire
- Police said three children were among the dead, adding an inquiry was launched into the crash
