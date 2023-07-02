A boy rides past a paramilitary check post that was set afire by supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi in May 2023. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s politics seen key to deliver on new IMF aid programme
- The government’s ability to stay on track with reforms will be tested ahead of a coming national election that will need to go smoothly, analysts caution
- The fresh IMF support can assuage concerns about Pakistan’s ability to keep making payments and help other investors re-engage with the country
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post that was set afire by supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi in May 2023. Photo: Reuters