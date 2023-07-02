A boy rides past a paramilitary check post that was set afire by supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi in May 2023. Photo: Reuters
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post that was set afire by supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi in May 2023. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan’s politics seen key to deliver on new IMF aid programme

  • The government’s ability to stay on track with reforms will be tested ahead of a coming national election that will need to go smoothly, analysts caution
  • The fresh IMF support can assuage concerns about Pakistan’s ability to keep making payments and help other investors re-engage with the country

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:30pm, 2 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post that was set afire by supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi in May 2023. Photo: Reuters
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post that was set afire by supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi in May 2023. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE