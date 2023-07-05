Nokkho Konyak demonstrates on a cat how members of his tribe used to carry out the ritualistic decapitation of their rivals, in Chi village, northeast India’s Nagaland state. Photo: AFP
India’s last tribe of literal headhunters mourn the passing of ‘simpler times’, call today’s generation ‘too privileged’
- The last survivors of a bygone age remember when warriors in the Myanmar borderlands of India severed the heads of their enemies to keep as trophies
- ‘Everything changed with modernity, our culture is dying,’ said the 90-year-old ‘king’ of one Konyak village in northeastern Nagaland state
