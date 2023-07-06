With tropical and temperate forests covering about 40 per cent of the Himalayan nation, the health of its trees is key to Nepal’s prosperity and its roughly 29 million people. Photo: Shutterstock
In Nepal’s male-dominated society, forests and trees thrive under ‘honest, transparent’ women bosses
- Nepali women are branching out from managing the nation’s community forests to local, national politics to ‘show the way for the state’
- Fecofun, a national body promoting community rights over local land, is a pioneer in Nepal in ensuring equal representation of women, ethnic groups and caste
With tropical and temperate forests covering about 40 per cent of the Himalayan nation, the health of its trees is key to Nepal’s prosperity and its roughly 29 million people. Photo: Shutterstock