International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim AA Khan visits Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia on July 6. Photo: AFP
Deadly clashes in Rohingya camps after ICC prosecutor visit
- Six people were killed in the latest violence between two rival insurgent groups and came hours after the murder of a refugee community leader
- Bangladesh is home to a million ethnic Rohingya, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar, which is now subject to a genocide probe
