International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim AA Khan visits Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia on July 6. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh
Deadly clashes in Rohingya camps after ICC prosecutor visit

  • Six people were killed in the latest violence between two rival insurgent groups and came hours after the murder of a refugee community leader
  • Bangladesh is home to a million ethnic Rohingya, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar, which is now subject to a genocide probe

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:45pm, 7 Jul, 2023

