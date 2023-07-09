A Pakistani woman and an Indian man struck a connection when they met playing PUBG,. Photo: Shutterstock
A married Pakistani woman was arrested after fleeing to India to see a lover she met through playing PUBG
- A Pakistani woman took her four kids and made a dangerous trek to India to be with her lover she met through the popular video game PUBG
- The woman was arrested on charges of illegally entering India, and the man for sheltering her
