A married Pakistani woman was arrested after fleeing to India to see a lover she met through playing PUBG

  • A Pakistani woman took her four kids and made a dangerous trek to India to be with her lover she met through the popular video game PUBG
  • The woman was arrested on charges of illegally entering India, and the man for sheltering her

Business Insider

Updated: 1:35pm, 9 Jul, 2023

A Pakistani woman and an Indian man struck a connection when they met playing PUBG,. Photo: Shutterstock
