A motorist drives through a flooded highway on the outskirts of Indian capital New Delhi after heavy monsoon rains on Sunday. Photo: AFP
At least 22 die in India as extra-heavy monsoon rains trigger severe flooding, landslides
- In the capital New Delhi, more rain was recorded in a single day than at any time in the past 40 years – a total of 15.3cm
- Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have so far received 112 per cent, 100 per cent and 70 per cent more rainfall than average this monsoon season
