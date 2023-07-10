Protesters throng the president’s official residence in Colombo for a second day during their five-day occupation of the complex last summer. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka tells protesters to return treasures looted from presidential palace

  • A month-long amnesty has been declared for protesters to surrender items stolen during their five-day occupation of Sri Lanka’s presidential palace
  • Historical treasures looted from the palace last year include coats of arms dating back centuries – as well as flags and a presidential beer mug

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:26am, 10 Jul, 2023

