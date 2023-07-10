Members of the Thai Wild Boars youth football team gather inside the Tham Luang Cave to mark the five-year anniversary of their rescue from inside the flooded cave. Photo: AFP
‘We must not forget’: 5 years since Thailand’s dramatic cave rescue that saved lives of 12 boys
- The Wild Boars football team was on a day trip when heavy rains flooded the caves and the boys were feared dead, until a daring rescue operation freed them
- The boys revisited the Tham Luang cave complex to pay tribute to the thousands of people who worked for 18 days and nights to get them out five years ago
