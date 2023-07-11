A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists was missing Tuesday. File photo: AP
  • The helicopter was returning to Kathmandu after a sightseeing trip in the Mount Everest area
  • Nepal has a history of deadly air crashes, where several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills

Associated Press

Updated: 3:22pm, 11 Jul, 2023

