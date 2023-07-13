India’s moon mission in 2020 successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash. File photo: ISRO via AP
India takes another shot at moon landing as outer space race heats up
- India’s space agency is preparing to launch the Chandrayaan-3 that includes a lander designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole
- Experts say the mission also signals the country is open for business in the accelerating private sector space race
India’s moon mission in 2020 successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash. File photo: ISRO via AP