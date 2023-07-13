Sachin Meena and Seema Haider at their home in Rabupura village, India. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Woman who fled Pakistan for India to marry PUBG buddy vows to soldier on: ‘I’d rather die than return’

  • Sachin Meena and Seema Haider were arrested then bailed last week after the Pakistani national smuggled herself into India via Nepal in May
  • Seema has since married Sachin and insisted she will dedicate herself to her family, but her estranged husband appealed to officials to repatriate his wife

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:24pm, 13 Jul, 2023

