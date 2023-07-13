A Hindu priest at the gate of a temple as the Yamuna river floods New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters
Deadly floods amid record monsoon rains kill at least 100 people in northern India
- The worst hit-mountainous Himachal Pradesh state saw cars, buses, bridges and houses swept away by swirling floodwaters
- Helicopters were needed to rescue about 300 people, mostly tourists, who were stranded in the Chandertal area
A Hindu priest at the gate of a temple as the Yamuna river floods New Delhi, India. Photo: Reuters