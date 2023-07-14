French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
India’s Modi awarded top honour by France’s Macron for ‘unwavering friendship’
- President Emmanuel Macron awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi the grand cross of the Legion d’Honneur, the highest grade of France’s order of merit
- It is ‘an honour for the 1.4 billion residents of India’, Modi said, and showed the profound affection for India and the continuation of friendship
