Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India on July 14. Photo: AP
Indians abuzz as nation blasts lander, rover to moon’s south pole

  • If the mission succeeds, India would join the US, the former Soviet Union and China in managing a controlled lunar landing
  • The launch is India’s first major mission since PM Narendra Modi ’s government revealed policies to spur investment in space launches, satellite-based businesses

Reuters
Updated: 8:14pm, 14 Jul, 2023

