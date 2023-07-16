More people than ever before are climbing Mount Everest and there have “multiple deaths due to a lack of experience and support”, says veteran climber. Photo: AP
Mount Everest record-holding climber blames Nepalese companies for shocking rise in deaths, calls for inquiry
- British climber Kenton Cool, who has made the most ascents of Everest of anyone born outside Nepal, says some operators are putting profits ahead of safety
- 13 people had died on the mountain by the end of spring this year, and a further four are missing – about 300 have died since exploration began in early 1900
