Pakistani militants have targeted the Iranian border in recent years, increasing friction between the countries. Photo: AFP
Pakistan, Iran military chiefs agree to ‘eradicate terrorism’, stop border attacks by militants
- Pakistan’s powerful General Asim Munir and Iran’s General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri have agreed to work together following a surge in attacks
- ‘They vow to eradicate [the] menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions’, a statement said
