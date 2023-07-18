Due to crop damage during extreme weather, the price of tomatoes has gone sky high un India. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rich source: 700 per cent jump in tomato prices making Indian farmers wealthy
- The hike, caused by heavy rains disrupting supplies, has hit consumers, with many forgoing the essential element in Indian meals. But growers are elated
- One farming couple has made a profit of about US$292,000 so far in the current season, compared with US$18,000 a year earlier – and gained celebrity status
