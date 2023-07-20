A staff member packs a pizza at a Domino’s restaurant in Noida, India. Photo: Reuters
A staff member packs a pizza at a Domino’s restaurant in Noida, India. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

Domino’s serves up world’s cheapest pizza in India to survive runaway inflation

  • The US$0.60 seven-inch cheese pizza is the tip of the spear in Domino’s fight against rampant inflation that’s squeezing profits and pricing out customers
  • Other fast-food giants like Pizza Hut and McDonald’s have also changed their business tactics, offering low-priced snacks to attract more patrons and boost sales

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:11am, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A staff member packs a pizza at a Domino’s restaurant in Noida, India. Photo: Reuters
A staff member packs a pizza at a Domino’s restaurant in Noida, India. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE