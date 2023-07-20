Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India wrestling chief’s bail extended in sexual harassment case

  • Brij Bhushan Singh, who is a lawmaker for the ruling BJP, is accused by Olympic medallists and other female wrestlers of groping and demanding sexual favours
  • In April, wrestlers – including a world and Olympic bronze medallists – protested in New Delhi demanding his arrest, attracteing support across the country

Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 8:40pm, 20 Jul, 2023

