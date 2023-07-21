Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the alleged sexual assault of women in Manipur state as “shameful” and promised tough action, his first comments on ethnic clashes in the remote northeast which have killed at least 125 people. A video showing the assaults triggered massive outrage and was widely shared on social media late on Wednesday despite the internet being largely blocked and journalists being locked out in the remote state. It shows two naked women surrounded by scores of young men who grope their genitals and drag them to a field. “The guilty will not be spared. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” Modi told reporters ahead of a parliamentary session on Thursday evening as he made his first public comments related to the Manipur conflict. Without referring to the violence directly, Modi urged heads of state governments to ensure the safety of women and said the incident was “shameful for any civilised nation.” “My heart is filled with pain and anger,” he said. What’s next for India’s Hindu Meiteis and Christian Kukis after fatal clashes? The ethnic violence depicted in the video was emblematic of the near-civil war in Manipur, where mobs rampaged through villages and torched houses, leaving more than 130 people dead since May. The conflict was sparked by an affirmative action controversy in which Christian Kukis protested a demand from the mostly Hindu Meiteis for a special status that would let them buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups and get a share of government jobs. The clashes have persisted despite the army’s presence in Manipur, a state of 3.7 million people tucked in the mountains on India’s border with Myanmar that is now divided in two ethnic zones. The warring factions have also formed armed militias, and isolated villages are still raked with gunfire. More than 60,000 people have fled to packed relief camps. Police said the assault on the two women happened May 4, a day after the violence started in the state. According to a police complaint filed May 18, the two women were part of a family attacked by a mob that killed its two male members. The complaint alleges rape and murder by “unknown miscreants.” What caused ethnic violence to explode in India’s Manipur state? Just as Modi concluded his statement, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh tweeted that state police have made the first arrest in the case. “A thorough investigation is currently under way and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment,” said Singh, who has been accused by rights groups and some of his own BJP lawmakers of failing to tackle the violence. Manipur police said they have opened a case of gang rape and arrested a man, adding that others will be held soon. A preliminary probe showed that the assault on the two women took place on May 4 but videos of them being dragged, groped and paraded naked by armed miscreants went viral on Wednesday, police said. India’s supreme court said it was deeply disturbed by the images and asked the government to tell the court of the steps taken to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure such incidents were not repeated. “In a constitutional democracy it is unacceptable,” said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. India’s Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani called the incident “condemnable and downright inhuman”. She said investigations were under way and that “no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice”. India’s main opposition Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, however, accused the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of “turning democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy.” Kharge said Modi should speak about Manipur in Parliament, a demand that has been made by other opposition parties and rights activists. “India will never forgive your silence,” he wrote on Twitter.