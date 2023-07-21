Members of the Indian Assam Congress take part in a demonstration in India’s north-eastern state of Manipur where four men have been arrested. Photo: AFP
4 held over India naked women video, may face death penalty
- The suspects were identified from a video clip of the incident in May that went viral on social media this week, causing outrage across the country
- The video showed the women walking naked along a street, being jeered at and harassed by a mob in the northeastern state of Manipur
