One of the rescued newborn monkeys found during a search of a bus in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE
One of the rescued newborn monkeys found during a search of a bus in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Monkey nuts: chaos in Pakistan court as baby primate escapes during smuggling case

  • The animal, which was being presented as evidence, escaped from its handler and caused mayhem as court staff tried to tempt it down from a tree
  • Two men were arrested after trying to smuggle 14 baby monkeys in crates usually used to transport mangoes: ‘they could hardly breathe’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the rescued newborn monkeys found during a search of a bus in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE
One of the rescued newborn monkeys found during a search of a bus in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE