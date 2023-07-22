One of the rescued newborn monkeys found during a search of a bus in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Monkey nuts: chaos in Pakistan court as baby primate escapes during smuggling case
- The animal, which was being presented as evidence, escaped from its handler and caused mayhem as court staff tried to tempt it down from a tree
- Two men were arrested after trying to smuggle 14 baby monkeys in crates usually used to transport mangoes: ‘they could hardly breathe’
One of the rescued newborn monkeys found during a search of a bus in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE