A woman sobs after a landslide in India washed away houses and trapped people under piles of debris. Photo: AP
At least 26 killed as Indian landslide death toll rises, dozens trapped
- At least 26 people were killed and about 80 are believed to be still missing on Saturday after a landslide on Thursday in Irshalwadi, about 60km from Mumbai
- ‘We cannot judge as of now how many people are still stuck’, rescuers said as more bodies were pulled out from underneath the mud on Saturday
