BYD seeks to capture 40 per cent of India’s EV market by 2030, as India increases scrutiny of Chinese firms. Photo: Reuters
India rejects China BYD’s US$1 billion EV factory proposal, cites security concerns
- ‘Security concerns with respect to Chinese investments in India were flagged during the deliberations,’ Indian media reported an official as saying
- Earlier this month BYD submitted the US$1 billion investment proposal to build electric cars and batteries in India in partnership with a local company
