Members of the Kuki tribe and their supporters take part in a protest over violence in Manipur state, in New Delhi, India. Photo: EPA-EFE
Massive angry protests across India over women paraded naked and assaulted in Manipur state
- About 15,000 protesters demanded arrests after a video showed two naked women surrounded by men groping their genitals and dragging them into a field
- Crowds also called for the firing of Biren Singh, the official in Manipur state where more than 130 people have been killed since violence erupted in May
Members of the Kuki tribe and their supporters take part in a protest over violence in Manipur state, in New Delhi, India. Photo: EPA-EFE