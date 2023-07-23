Bhupender Yadav, India’s minister of labour, environment, forests and climate change greets Hubertus Heil, Germany’s minister of labour and social affairs, at the G20 meeting of energy ministers in Goa, India on Saturday. Photo: dpa
G20 energy ministers fail to agree on road map to phase down use of fossil fuels
- In May, G7 leaders agreed in Hiroshima, Japan to ‘accelerate the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels’
- A final statement after the meeting in Goa, India on Saturday did not even mention coal, a major contributor to global warming
Bhupender Yadav, India’s minister of labour, environment, forests and climate change greets Hubertus Heil, Germany’s minister of labour and social affairs, at the G20 meeting of energy ministers in Goa, India on Saturday. Photo: dpa