A Singapore police officer, Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal, 35, died in hospital on Friday evening after he was found lying motionless at the foot of a public housing flat block in Yishun. Photo: AFP
Singapore officer who died alleging racism, bullying faced ‘challenges’ at work, police say
- Sergeant Uvaraja Gopal, 35, died in hospital on Friday after he was found lying motionless at the foot of a public housing flat block in Yishun
- Singapore Police Force said in a statement Uvaraja had faced ‘substantial challenges at work, for which his superiors had offered help
