Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, arrives at the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
New arrest warrant issued for ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

  • Pakistan’s election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the former PM, local news reported on Monday
  • It was not immediately clear which charge the Election Commission’s order related to. Khan has faced a multitude of charges since his ousting in April last year

Reuters

Updated: 3:38am, 25 Jul, 2023

