A demonstrator holds up a placard during a protest against the alleged sexual assault of tribal women in the eastern state of Manipur, in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters
India’s Modi faces no-confidence vote over deadly clashes where women were paraded naked through the streets
- The opposition wants to trigger a debate about the violence in Manipur state where at least 130 people have been killed and 60,000 displaced since May
- The ruling BJP has a clear majority of 301 members in the 542-seat lower house of parliament, so the no-confidence vote will not impact its stability
