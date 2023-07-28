A Chinese research ship arrives at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port in August 2022. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port could be China’s top choice for next naval base: report

  • According to the US-based AidData research project, the port is the most likely spot for a base given the US$2.19 billion Beijing has already invested there
  • Colombo has said it would not allow the facility to host any foreign armed forces

Bloomberg

Updated: 4:01pm, 28 Jul, 2023

A Chinese research ship arrives at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port in August 2022. Photo: AP
