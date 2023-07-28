A health worker takes care of newborns in a hospital in India, where a couple are said to have sold their baby to buy an iPhone. Photo: EPA-EFE
India couple sell baby to buy iPhone for Instagram, say police

  • The mother apparently said the pair wanted to use cash made from selling their eight-month-old son to travel and create online content on app
  • West Bengal officers were alerted after residents became suspicious about a brand new phone, with the region having areas of high poverty

Updated: 11:37pm, 28 Jul, 2023

