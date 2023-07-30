An ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in Pakistan on July 30. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

At least 40 killed by bomb blast at Pakistan political gathering

  • No group has claimed responsibility, but the local chapter of the Islamic State group has recently carried out attacks against the JUI-F party
  • Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in attacks since the Afghan Taliban surged back to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021

Agence France-Presse and Associated Press
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 10:51pm, 30 Jul, 2023

