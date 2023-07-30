An ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in Pakistan on July 30. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan. Photo: AP
At least 40 killed by bomb blast at Pakistan political gathering
- No group has claimed responsibility, but the local chapter of the Islamic State group has recently carried out attacks against the JUI-F party
- Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in attacks since the Afghan Taliban surged back to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021
