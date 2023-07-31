Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India’s first openly gay prince, is the founder of the Lakysha Trust, an LGBTQ charity based in Gujarat state. Photo: Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
India’s first openly gay prince slams forced conversion therapy: ‘parents are literally torturing their children’
- Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil told a UK news channel his mother and father would’ve gone to extreme lengths to try to make him straight
- ‘My parents were planning to open up my brain, perform a surgery on my brain,’ he said. ‘They were planning to make me undergo electro shock therapy’
