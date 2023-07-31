Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India’s first openly gay prince, is the founder of the Lakysha Trust, an LGBTQ charity based in Gujarat state. Photo: Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India’s first openly gay prince, is the founder of the Lakysha Trust, an LGBTQ charity based in Gujarat state. Photo: Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s first openly gay prince slams forced conversion therapy: ‘parents are literally torturing their children’

  • Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil told a UK news channel his mother and father would’ve gone to extreme lengths to try to make him straight
  • ‘My parents were planning to open up my brain, perform a surgery on my brain,’ he said. ‘They were planning to make me undergo electro shock therapy’

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 12:33pm, 31 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India’s first openly gay prince, is the founder of the Lakysha Trust, an LGBTQ charity based in Gujarat state. Photo: Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India’s first openly gay prince, is the founder of the Lakysha Trust, an LGBTQ charity based in Gujarat state. Photo: Handout via Thomson Reuters Foundation
READ FULL ARTICLE