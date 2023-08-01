Mourners carry the casket of a victim of Sunday’s suicide bomb attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Monday. Photo: AP
Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan bombing; death toll rises to 45
- The Sunday attack in the Bajaur district, near the border with Afghanistan, compounded security concerns in the run-up to November’s national election
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the blast as an attack on the democratic process
