Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front) performs Hindu rituals. The nation has been hit, again, by clashes between Hindus and Muslims. File photo: AP
4 dead in India Hindu-Muslim clashes near Delhi, including police officers
- Hundreds of riot police sent to affected area and mobile internet service cut after violence, which saw cars set on fire and mosque attacked
- Since PM Narendra Modi took office in 2014 India has seen various violent outbreaks between majority Hindus and Muslim minority
