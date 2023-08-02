A woman walks with her umbrella to avoid the heatwave on a hot afternoon in Mumbai, India, in April 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Warming world ‘brutalises’ women as heatwaves deepen gender divide in India, US, Nigeria
- Extreme heat creates a ‘double burden’ for women, who are more susceptible to falling ill from heat but also expected to care for those who are sick from heat, a report has warned
- Those from the poorest and marginalised communities will suffer the biggest blow to their productivity, the report adds
