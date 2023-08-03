A public toilet in New Delhi. Many homes in India do not have their own toilet. Photo: Shutterstock
A public toilet in New Delhi. Many homes in India do not have their own toilet. Photo: Shutterstock
India
Asia /  South Asia

In India, using a public toilet is a ‘traumatic experience’ for trans people

  • India’s Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that trans people should be recognised as the ‘third gender’ but prejudice and social marginalisation persists
  • The toilet issue is compounded in India by a lack of bathroom facilities in homes, many of which do not have their own toilet

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A public toilet in New Delhi. Many homes in India do not have their own toilet. Photo: Shutterstock
A public toilet in New Delhi. Many homes in India do not have their own toilet. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE