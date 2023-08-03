India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hand with Tesla boss Elon Musk during their meeting in New York City on June 20. Photo: PIB/Reuters
Elon Musk’s Tesla gains speed in India EV race as China’s BYD gets throttled

  • Tesla has fast-tracked talks with Indian officials on plans to build a low-cost US$24,000 electric car, while its Chinese rival faces deeper scrutiny from New Delhi
  • ‘The future of who wins in India will have some bearing on who wins globally in the EV race,’ an expert says

Reuters
Updated: 11:04am, 3 Aug, 2023

