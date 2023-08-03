India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hand with Tesla boss Elon Musk during their meeting in New York City on June 20. Photo: PIB/Reuters
Elon Musk’s Tesla gains speed in India EV race as China’s BYD gets throttled
- Tesla has fast-tracked talks with Indian officials on plans to build a low-cost US$24,000 electric car, while its Chinese rival faces deeper scrutiny from New Delhi
- ‘The future of who wins in India will have some bearing on who wins globally in the EV race,’ an expert says
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hand with Tesla boss Elon Musk during their meeting in New York City on June 20. Photo: PIB/Reuters