Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan talking with reporters at his residence, in Lahore on August 3. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan given 3-year prison sentence: ‘Don’t sit at home silently’, he urges supporters
- The cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell state gifts received during visits abroad and worth US$635,00
- A conviction in the case could end Khan’s chances of taking part in national elections to be held before November
