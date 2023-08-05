Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan talking with reporters at his residence, in Lahore on August 3. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan given 3-year prison sentence: ‘Don’t sit at home silently’, he urges supporters

  • The cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell state gifts received during visits abroad and worth US$635,00
  • A conviction in the case could end Khan’s chances of taking part in national elections to be held before November

Reuters
Updated: 6:00pm, 5 Aug, 2023

