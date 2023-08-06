Dengue-infected patients stay under mosquito nets as they receive treatment at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 26. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh grapples with record deadly outbreak of dengue fever
- At least 293 people have died so far in 2023 and nearly 61,500 have been infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000
- The government has launched initiatives to limit the spread of mosquito-borne diseases but hospitals are struggling to find space for the large number of patients
