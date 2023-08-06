Street dogs take a nap in front of commuters waiting at a bus stop in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
New Delhi halts plan to hide street dogs for G20 summit amid intense revamp
- The government said on Thursday it would round up the animals and keep them at shelters until the summit was over, but the policy was withdrawn over the weekend
- Local media said the plan to catch some of the 60,000 stray dogs that live on Delhi’s streets had aroused opposition from residents and animal rights activists
