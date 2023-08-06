Security officers stand guard as demonstrators protest against mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence. Photo: AFP
Deadly violence flares in India’s Manipur state ahead of Modi no-confidence vote
- At least six people were killed as violence again erupted in the state, and police say they are raiding areas for arms and ammunition stolen from armouries
- Clashes between minority tribal groups and Meitei Hindus over affirmative action policies left 150 people dead since May, and women have suffered sexual assault
