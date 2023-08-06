Security officers stand guard as demonstrators protest against mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence. Photo: AFP
Security officers stand guard as demonstrators protest against mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Deadly violence flares in India’s Manipur state ahead of Modi no-confidence vote

  • At least six people were killed as violence again erupted in the state, and police say they are raiding areas for arms and ammunition stolen from armouries
  • Clashes between minority tribal groups and Meitei Hindus over affirmative action policies left 150 people dead since May, and women have suffered sexual assault

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:37pm, 6 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Security officers stand guard as demonstrators protest against mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence. Photo: AFP
Security officers stand guard as demonstrators protest against mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE