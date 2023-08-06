Paramilitary rangers and volunteers at the site of a train derailment in Nawabshah, southern Pakistan. Photo: AFP
Horrific accident in Pakistan as passenger train derails, killing at least 30 people, critically injuring dozens of others
- More than 80 people were injured – some critically – when carriages of the Hazara Express derailed in Nawabshah, on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi
- Local media showed people – including women, children and elderly – still trapped inside carriages and some injured lying on the ground crying for help
