Paramilitary rangers and volunteers at the site of a train derailment in Nawabshah, southern Pakistan. Photo: AFP
Horrific accident in Pakistan as passenger train derails, killing at least 30 people, critically injuring dozens of others

  • More than 80 people were injured – some critically – when carriages of the Hazara Express derailed in Nawabshah, on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi
  • Local media showed people – including women, children and elderly – still trapped inside carriages and some injured lying on the ground crying for help

ReutersAssociated Press
Reuters and Associated Press

Updated: 9:56pm, 6 Aug, 2023

