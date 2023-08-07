Rahul Gandhi arrives at parliament in Delhi on Monday after being reinstated as a lawmaker. Photo: Reuters
India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi returns to parliament after reinstatement
- The Supreme Court suspended Gandhi’s conviction for comments deemed insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others surnamed Modi
- Lawmakers from a new 26-party opposition alliance – called India – cheered Gandhi, with a no-confidence vote due on Modi’s government
