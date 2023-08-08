A technician checks a drone at an unmanned aerial vehicle exhibition in Chennai last year. India’s security leaders are worried that intelligence-gathering could be compromised by Chinese-made parts in drones, sources say. Photo: AFP
A technician checks a drone at an unmanned aerial vehicle exhibition in Chennai last year. India’s security leaders are worried that intelligence-gathering could be compromised by Chinese-made parts in drones, sources say. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India bans military drone makers from using China-made parts

  • Defence and industry figures say India’s security leaders are worried that intelligence-gathering could be compromised by Chinese-made components
  • The move complements phased import restrictions on surveillance drones since 2020 and is being implemented through military tenders, documents show

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:03pm, 8 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A technician checks a drone at an unmanned aerial vehicle exhibition in Chennai last year. India’s security leaders are worried that intelligence-gathering could be compromised by Chinese-made parts in drones, sources say. Photo: AFP
A technician checks a drone at an unmanned aerial vehicle exhibition in Chennai last year. India’s security leaders are worried that intelligence-gathering could be compromised by Chinese-made parts in drones, sources say. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE