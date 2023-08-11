Subway customers in India are cheesed off with a new sauce replacing free slices of cheese in their sandwiches. Photo: Reuters
Subway sandwich chain in India takes away free cheese slice, offers sauce as inflation bites
- The US chain, which has about 800 outlets in India, now charges 40 cents extra for the slice but offers a free ‘cheezy’ sauce instead
- ‘replaced the cheese slice with liquid cheese blend … You just lost a loyal customer’, a consumer wrote on social media platform X
Subway customers in India are cheesed off with a new sauce replacing free slices of cheese in their sandwiches. Photo: Reuters