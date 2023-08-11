A 2020 protest against a citizenship law in India, whose government has just introduced a bill that seeks to replace a law dealing with sedition charges with its own version, as well as other British colonial-era laws. Photo: AP
India proposes sweeping overhaul of British-era colonial laws to remove ‘signs of slavery’

  • ‘These laws were made to strengthen the colonial rule, to protect colonial rulers, and the intention was to punish and not give justice,’ home minister said
  • New provisions in the laws would impose the death penalty on perpetrators of mob lynchings and minimum sentences of 20 years for gang rape

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:40pm, 11 Aug, 2023

