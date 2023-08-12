Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, from Pakistan’s least-populous province, will be caretaker Prime Minister through to the next election. Photo: AFP
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, from Pakistan’s least-populous province, will be caretaker Prime Minister through to the next election. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Little-known senator to be Pakistan caretaker PM until election

  • Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will lead Pakistan through to the next elections due by November, but which some officials already say will be delayed until next year
  • The country has been in political turmoil since former international cricket star Imran Khan was dismissed as premier by a no-confidence vote in April 2022

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:34pm, 12 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, from Pakistan’s least-populous province, will be caretaker Prime Minister through to the next election. Photo: AFP
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, from Pakistan’s least-populous province, will be caretaker Prime Minister through to the next election. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE