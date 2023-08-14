Pakistani insurgents attack Chinese convoy in restive province, Chinese embassy officials say
There were no Chinese casualties as a result of the attack in the port city of Gwadar, the embassy said. It said it “strongly condemns this terrorist act,” urging the authorities to investigate, punish the perpetrators and prevent such attacks from happening in the future.
The Pakistani military, reporting on the same incident, said insurgents attacked a military convoy in Gwadar and that troops returned firing, killing two attackers. The military made no mention of a Chinese presence, but typically escorts convoys carrying Chinese citizens.
The military said there was no harm to civilians or security forces.
Chinese companies operating in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan have been targeted in the past by Baloch insurgents.
The Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the daylight attack and said it lasted for hours.
Balochistan has been the scene of a low-level separatist insurgency for more than two decades. Separatists initially demanded a share of the wealth in the province, which is rich in gas and minerals, and later called for separation from Islamabad.
Pakistani forces claim to have largely quelled the insurgency but attacks still take place.
The military said it seized weapons, ammunition and explosives, including a suicide vest.