Pakistan
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
A Pakistani security official. On Sunday, insurgents opened fire on a convoy carrying Chinese citizens in the restive Balochistan province, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia/South Asia

Pakistani insurgents attack Chinese convoy in restive province, Chinese embassy officials say

  • There were no Chinese casualties as a result of the attack in the port city of Gwadar, the embassy said. It said it ‘strongly condemns this terrorist act’
  • The Pakistani military, reporting on the same incident, said insurgents attacked a military convoy in Gwadar and that troops returned firing, killing two attackers
Pakistan
Associated Press
Associated Press
Why you can trust SCMP
Insurgents opened fire on Sunday on a convoy carrying Chinese citizens in the restive Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said.

There were no Chinese casualties as a result of the attack in the port city of Gwadar, the embassy said. It said it “strongly condemns this terrorist act,” urging the authorities to investigate, punish the perpetrators and prevent such attacks from happening in the future.

The Pakistani military, reporting on the same incident, said insurgents attacked a military convoy in Gwadar and that troops returned firing, killing two attackers. The military made no mention of a Chinese presence, but typically escorts convoys carrying Chinese citizens.

The military said there was no harm to civilians or security forces.

Pakistan’s bid for stability by banning Imran Khan ‘illusionary at best’

Chinese companies operating in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan have been targeted in the past by Baloch insurgents.

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the daylight attack and said it lasted for hours.

Balochistan has been the scene of a low-level separatist insurgency for more than two decades. Separatists initially demanded a share of the wealth in the province, which is rich in gas and minerals, and later called for separation from Islamabad.

Advertisement

Pakistani forces claim to have largely quelled the insurgency but attacks still take place.

Latest Pakistan terror attack casts light on growing cost of Chinese investment

Also on Sunday, the military said security forces killed four militants in an overnight shoot-out following a raid near the border with Afghanistan in the northern Bajur district. A soldier was also killed in the heavy exchange of fire.

The military said it seized weapons, ammunition and explosives, including a suicide vest.

Bajur was the scene two weeks ago of a suicide bombing at a political rally that killed 54 people. The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility.
Advertisement
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement