Insurgents opened fire on Sunday on a convoy carrying Chinese citizens in the restive Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan said.

There were no Chinese casualties as a result of the attack in the port city of Gwadar, the embassy said. It said it “strongly condemns this terrorist act,” urging the authorities to investigate, punish the perpetrators and prevent such attacks from happening in the future.

The Pakistani military, reporting on the same incident, said insurgents attacked a military convoy in Gwadar and that troops returned firing, killing two attackers. The military made no mention of a Chinese presence, but typically escorts convoys carrying Chinese citizens.

The military said there was no harm to civilians or security forces.

Chinese companies operating in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan have been targeted in the past by Baloch insurgents.